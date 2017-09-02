Cut to Mary Valley dump hours 'needed'

More than 200 operating hours have been cut from Mary Valley dumps, including at Imbil.

GYMPIE Regional Council will continue to work with residents to ensure "fair and consistent” waste services in the wake of concerns raised by Mary Valley residents, a spokeswoman has said.

More than 200 operating hours have been slashed from dumps in the Valley, a decision which a council spokeswoman said was necessary to meet requirements.

"Changes have been made to council's waste management facilities in order to meet environmental and safety regulations,” she said.

"After reviewing the usage of some of our facilities, the decision was made to close several sites while others have been provided with supervision.

"To fund the supervision of these sites, the operating hours of some waste management facilities have been reduced. Council has a wider strategy with an ongoing focus to improve the way we manage waste across the region.

"We will continue to work with the community to ensure our services are fair and consistent for all residents.”

The concerns had been raised by former councillor Jan Watt, who said changes to the Amamoor and Traveston dumps would place more pressure on the Imbil site, making the decision to also cut hours there "bizarre”.