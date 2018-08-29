CUT OFF: Dodgy service is strangling this region's economy

The low rate of household internet connection in the region is stifling Gympie's economy, one expert says.

ONLINE gamers are not the only ones suffering from internet lag in Gympie, with data revealing the region's household connectivity rate is well below the state and national averages.

Data from the Queensland Statisticians Office reveals that in 2016 76.8 per cent of the region's dwellings accessed the internet from home, more than 6 per cent below that of Queensland (83.7 per cent) and Australia (83.2 per cent).

The region is second worst among nearby coastal council areas, behind the Sunshine Coast (85.6), Noosa (83.7), and the Fraser Coast (77.4).

Bundaberg sits slightly behind at 76.2 per cent.

USC's Associate Professor Claudia Baldwin said the gap was hindering the region's economic prospects.

"If we say we want to grow business, how can we do it if we don't have the internet?” she said.

An expert in urban planning, Dr Baldwin has undertaken research into rural and regional business across areas including Noosa and Hervey Bay.

And although "the way of the future is the internet”, regional areas were at risk of being left in the past.

In her Noosa research, which included respondents from the edges of the Mary Valley, 13 per cent of respondents said they had poor internet access, and almost a quarter reported poor mobile phone coverage.

In many cases, she said, people were being left with laptops and phones they could not use.

And while she was unable to give exact reasons for the low access rates, Dr Baldwin said it was nevertheless true that residents were missing out.

Education and information was one area of disconnect.

"We asked farmers where do you get most of your information from, and they said online,” she said.

It was the same result for fisheries.

Civic participation, including on council and government development, was another area where people without internet were being left behind.

"We're relying on people to basically be informed online.

"We're asking people to submit online, or get access online,” she said.

Dr Baldwin pointed to the Traveston dam as a perfect example of the problems this disconnect between assumption and reality could cause.

She said the environmental impact assessment for the dam was made available as a 25MB document - well outside what residents could access at the time.

"A lot of people couldn't download that.

"Governments are expecting people to participate online. It's very difficult,” Dr Baldwin said.

And while hard copies were available at government and council offices, people were often charged to get them.