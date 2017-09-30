36°
Customer service award for dentists

WINNERS: Gympie Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award winners were Jacaranda Family Dental represented by Sam and Adam Bradshaw. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

THIS year the award for customer service at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce was very hotly contested.

Coming out on top were Jacaranda Family Dental.

Sam Bradshaw said she was humbled at being nominated and felt like the hard work she and the other members of the team were putting in to provide excellent customer service was validated.

"We strongly believe that connecting to our patients on an emotional level is the key to them establishing a lasting relationship with us," Mrs Bradshaw said.

"It has been said that it costs five times as much to attract a new patient than to keep a current one, so why not take extra-special care of your existing clients?"

The judges were equally impressed with the positive feedback and the procedures and guidelines the practice had implemented to ensure quality care and flexibility.

"Jacaranda Dental go out of their way to know customers by name, taking extra time to ensure their customers leave feeling satisfied," the judges

said.

"The standout point for this business is the passion shown to be the best in all that they do and go over and above the traditional realm of customer service.

"In this they have displayed exemplary customer service."

CUSTOMER SERVICE FINALISTS

  • Easy Travel and Cruise
  • Jacaranda Family Dental
  • McIntosh Meats
  • Velmec Automotive

Read about more award winners at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards

2017 gympie chamber of commerce business awards

