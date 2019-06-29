Current councillors have almost no input on planning matters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Councillors need more planning say

CHAMBER of Commerce members are right to be concerned that council's planning department is a handbrake on regional economic growth - and it doesn't need to be.

The planning scheme is a proactive document specifically designed for maximum flexibility.

In previous councils, staff made recommendations and the councillors made the decisions.

This meant that almost all applications were considered by council, until the arrival of the current CEO.

He was (helped) by Cr Curran in particular bemoaning the fact that so many planning matters were coming to council.

Mayor Mick Curran speaks with the media after delivering the 2019-20 council budget. Scott Kovacevic

He pointed out that the strategy of Ipswich Council was to deal with only a very small fraction of planning matters and leave the rest to the staff. Paul Pisasale, the then mayor, was held up as a shining example of how things should operate. That worked out well didn't it. As recent events have demonstrated.

Under the previous system, councillors were provided prior to each (fortnightly) meeting, with a list of all planning applications.

Each application had a lodgement date and a status report so we could instantly see whether there had been a request for further information, or awaiting a response, or if it had reached the decision making stage etc.

Gympie Regional Council bring down their first budget under Mayor Mick Curran. Councillors Wayne Sachs and Cr Ian Petersen. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

If we noticed an application which appeared to have stalled, we could investigate and seek to expedite it. Under the present regime, councillors have virtually no input. The system wasn't perfect but it was sure as hell a lot better than what happens now.

Cr Curran can attempt to blame the state government just as he did when he tried to gouge the community with waste management charges, but just as it was in that case, it is in this one.

It is just not true.

The planning scheme has to pass what is called a state interest check but that involves only matters which have a direct impact on the state or on state legislation. The planning scheme belongs to Gympie Regional Council and allows almost all decision making at the local level.

The Mayor can attempt to flick pass the blame, as is his habit, but the problem is not the state government. The problem is the regulatory mindset which pervades the upper level of bureaucracy.

IAN PETERSEN,

GYMPIE (ABRIDGED)