‘Curran’s rate relief promises still fall short’

MAYORAL candidate Tim Jerome has said incumbent Mick Curran’s promises to pursue rate relief for first home buyers and primary producers “do not go far enough”.

Mr Curran unveiled the two proposals at the weekend.

One would waive the general rate component for new homeowners throughout the council term.

RELATED

Under the other, primary producers would have any rate rise capped at 3 per cent, regardless of changes to state land valuations.

PoMick Curran

“While I commend Mick on these initiatives, I believe they do not go far enough,” Mr Jerome said.

“You are going to do that now in an election to win votes, which shows that we had the budgeted money last financial year to do so and yet you put the primary producers and pensioners through hell by increasing their rates sometimes over 6 per cent.

“This is just not right.”

Mr Jerome says primary prodcuers deserve more rate relief than Mr Curran is promising.

Mr Jerome said if elected he will seek to have the primary production rebate applied to those hit by the large rate rises last year.

And the homebuyer repireve was late to the party, he said.

“I believe waiving rates excluding waste and water and all levies to first home buyers is a good initiative to attract new families to our region and keeping those we have.

“This is something I would have done many year ago.”