Curran’s concerns about staff survey wrong

Mayoral candidate Mick Curran’s concerns about staff being identified if the council’s staff surveys are publicly released are misguided.

Mayoral candidate Mick Curran’s concerns about staff being identified if the council’s staff surveys are publicly released are misguided.

WHEN it comes to information, Tuesday night’s mayoral debate delivered in spades.

But on the topic of releasing council staff surveys, some of the detail was wide of the mark.

Mick Curran said the survey should not be released publicly as staff responded on the grounds their answers would be confidential.

“If it was released it would show specific sections within the council by numbers; you would not have to be a genius to figure out where the comments are coming from,” he said.

A motion by to release the staff surveys confidentially to councillors was narrowly voted down last year.

Well, there’s good news here: the comments he refers to are not going to be released.

In response to The Gympie Times’ RTI request for the surveys, the OIC said “names, position titles or individual comments made by council staff” should be exempt from disclosure.

The Gympie Times has applied through RTI for the council’s staff surveys to be released.

This was reported in our February 19 article.

And we agree with the OIC.

We have not challenged this view.

It still leaves a lot of general, anonymous information to be released publicly.

This isn’t breaking new ground, either.

Toowoomba council excised this same information when it willingly released its surveys.

If Mr Curran or council staff have been told otherwise – that identifying details will be revealed – then unfortunately they’ve been given the wrong information.