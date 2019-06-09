'Curran walks the walk': Gympie Elder praises Mayor, council

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A letter to the editor by Aunty Lillian Burke:

AS THE president of local not-for-profit community organisation Cooloola Aboriginal Services Incorporated, or CASI as we are also known, I am considered by many as a working Aboriginal Elder in the Gympie Region.

I don't wish to offer any commentary on recent legal proceedings or goings on in the community, but I write of my own volition in support of the Gympie Regional Council, its Community Development team and Mayor Mick Curran in particular.

As some of you may know, we have, as a nation, just commemorated National Sorry Day on May 26, National Reconciliation Week (May 27 - June 3) and Mabo Day on June 3.

Ironically, all of these significant events have taken place within the past fortnight - a time of turmoil, accusations and some untruths in the Gympie region and at a time when the nation's focus has supposedly been on reconciliation.

Kabi Kabi and Butchulla elder Aunty Lillian Burke says there is still much to be done to reach reconciliation and equality.

I write not to speak of land rights or injustices perceived or real, but I do have to say that since this current council came into office in 2016, I have found many of the councillors and Cr Curran, in particular, to be approachable, respectful, and someone who adheres to Aboriginal protocols.

Cr Curran is someone who listens to our issues and who, in my view, is someone who has acknowledged us as people and respected our culture, no matter where our paths have crossed or whatever the event may be, that brings us together.

Many areas or departments within Gympie Regional Council have been extremely supportive in helping my people to celebrate and to acknowledge our culture and significant cultural days with the wider community of Gympie, and for this we are extremely grateful.

Aunty Lillian Burke, Mick Curran and Henry Neill raise the flags to kick off NAIDOC Week.

More has been done in Gympie for the Aboriginal people in Mr Curran's short tenure as mayor than in the 13 years since I have lived here and doing the work that I voluntarily undertake for my people.

I am not interested in politics and make these comments to simply say I can only judge people by actions. There are many people who talk the talk and there are far fewer that walk the walk; but Mayor Mick Curran is one of those who walks the walk.

Mr Curran attends the annual NAIDOC Flag Raising each July, he attends our NAIDOC Family Fun Day every year and if he can't make it to our annual NAIDOC Dinner Dance due to other personal or work commitments, he always sends a delegate from the council to show his support.

Yes, Gympie is Kabi Kabi country, which a few Traditional Owners who live here call home, but there are many others from different Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander language groups who also call the Gympie region home.

I may suggest that some quarters should do their homework before they make blanket statements, when they have not taken the time to find out what is happening in our Aboriginal community and choose to solely rely on the words or opinion of a few.

The smoking ceremony cleanses spirits at the NAIDOC Community Flag Raising.

I would like to make a few final points:

Gympie Regional Council has previously and continues to make provisions for a lot to happen for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of the Gympie community without prejudice - anyone who attended the sold out Djuki Mala dance performance last Friday night would agree.

Gympie Regional Council is a member and supporter of Cooloola Aboriginal Services Incorporated and regularly attend our monthly meetings

Gympie Regional Council is a sponsor and attendees at our cultural and significant days such as NAIDOC Flag Raising, NAIDOC Family Fun Day and the NAIDOC Dinner Dance every year

Gympie Regional Council is the longest serving sponsor from a continuity point of view of CASI and its financial and in-kind support has been in place for about 10 years. It has been vital to continued success

Gympie Regional Council has sponsored three significant days for the First Nations People in the last few months; The Kevin Rudd' Apology Speech Day at Gympie State High School, National Sorry Day and Reconciliation Day

Gympie Regional Council will be the official host of two of these events in 2020 - this honour was bestowed upon them due to their cultural competence

Gympie Regional Council has provided some financial assistance for "Sorry” badges acknowledging the Stolen Generation of children been taken away and these were presented to visitors to GSHS

Gympie Regional Council in chambers, passed a Reconciliation motion between the GRC the Aboriginal community in Gympie

Gympie Regional Council's Reconciliation Action Plan is being formulated with input from the Wakka Wakka people to the west, Butchulla to the east and north and Kabi Kabi people regarding cultural heritage, maps of significant sites, signage indicating the boundaries for language groups in the future and learnings around crossing cultures.

Aunty Lillian Burke,

President, Cooloola Aboriginal Services Incorporated