Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

Gympie's shooters have been thrown a lifeline by mayor Mick Curran, who asked the council to wait on making a decision to axe pursuit of a regional shooting complex until after the next state election. Christopher Chan GLA080112SHOT

THE 26-year-long fight for a consolidated regional shooting range has been thrown a lifeline by Gympie Regional Council ahead of an expected vote to axe the plan.

Staff had recommended shelving the project due to the high cost of buying land from the State Government at Curra, or freehold land elsewhere in the region.

The Curra forest land is expected to cost about $10 million, and staff said the State had not been willing to offset any costs.

However, the decision to drop pursuit of the range was forestalled yesterday by Mayor Mick Curran who said next year's state election could still deliver a helping hand.

He instead asked for the item to lay on the table.

"I would like to see what election promises can be made ahead of the election,” Cr Curran said.

"I would like to not see this idea be killed at today's meeting.”

Cr Curran's motion was backed by Cr Bob Fredman.

"Politics is a bit like the weather; who knows what opportunities come in the future?” Cr Fredman said.

"The state election may very well change things.”

The motion to leave their options open was supported by all councillors except Dan Stewart.

However, Cr Glen Hartwig said he hoped for a resolution to be reached in the not-too-distant future.

"It does concern me this has been going on for 26 years,” he said.

"I thought we would have decided this issue a long time ago. The people concerned may be dead before we actually get something done.

"At some point we have to get something done or throw it out.”

The shooting range was not the only item saved from the axe.

An expected refusal of a 62-lot subdivision proposal at Widgee was also delayed after the developer asked the council to remove it from the agenda.