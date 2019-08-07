Curran ponders best way to communicate with the people

COUNCILS across Australia have always grappled with the question, "what is the best way to communicate with its residents?”

Recent media articles have focused on an initiative of Bundaberg Regional Council to publish a wide range of community news and information as well as its own news.

We are continually reminded of the changing media landscape and prior to the advent of TV, radio, and of late the internet and social media, the printed version of the "local rag” was one of the cornerstones of the community when it came to news and information.

We all know those times have changed and Gympie Regional Council like other councils now uses a combination of methods to convey information to the community including traditional media such as press, radio and television as well as digital media with social media and websites, paid advertising and printed publications delivered to the household such as the Round-up.

The Round-up. Scott Kovacevic

It is important for Gympie Regional Council to understand how our residents want to receive council news, with the majority of our residents in the last community survey telling us the Round-up was the favoured form of communication.

We all have our preferences and various options in terms of how we access news as well as general information on what council is doing, hence the need to do it in many different ways, as we communicate with diverse audiences.

The role of conventional media is to report local government news the way it wishes, and this is both important and respected.

In this world of information overload and a changing media landscape, Gympie Regional Council will continue use various avenues to get the message out, based on the needs and requirements of our community.