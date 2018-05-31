Curran, Perrett welcome move to put brakes on bad behaviour

GYMPIE Mayor Mick Curran and MP Tony Perrett don't often see eye to eye these days, but they do agree on one thing - the powerful new integrity body set up to deal with council complaints is a good thing.

By the end of this year, Queensland's integrity regime will include a new independent body charged with investigating complaints against local government mayors and councillors.

READ MORE: Council corruption in the spotlight after Operation Belcarra

"As a strong supporter of transparency and accountability in local government I welcome the establishment of a new independent body to investigate complaints against councillors and mayors,” Mr Perrett said yesterday.

"While a majority of Queensland councils have not been caught up in recent regrettable events, confidence in local government has hit rock bottom. There is significant concern in the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions with the operation of local government.”

Cr Curran said it was "disappointing that a small minority of local government representatives have caused everyone to question the reputation of the entire sector, however it is important to remain vigilant”.

Tony Perrett. Patrick Woods

"Any legislative changes to ensure complaints against councillors are properly investigated are welcomed. It is an honour to be a representative of your community, one that should not be taken lightly.

"There is no doubt that if councillors are doing the wrong thing, there should be a system in place which allows complaints to be made, without fear of reprisal, and investigated accordingly.”

Mr Perrett said he received numerous complaints about the Gympie council, with residents feeling issues were either being dealt with behind closed doors, not properly investigated, biased, or dismissed out of hand.

"Many of them have told me they look forward to the Office of the Independent Assessor being up and running as it will put the complaints process at arm's length from councils and CEOs,” he said.

"This new body should open the door and throw a light on a system which they feel is shrouded in secrecy. It will help return trust and integrity to local government.

Deb Frecklington and Tony Perrett. Patrick Woods

"I was pleased to support recent legislative changes which have increased accountability and transparency in local government and the CCC recommendations about local government corruption.

"Mismanagement, corruption, misconduct, and complaints should always be rigorously and quickly addressed. There are no excuses.

"State Labor Government claims of integrity in dealing with local councils are hollow when you consider the reluctance it has previously shown to pull councils into line, or deal with popular elected officials when they are in the same party.

"Labor governments have been in power in Queensland for the past 18 years out of 21 and we have seen the unwillingness of this Government to deal with councils or councillors who politically support them.

"The LNP Opposition will closely watch the new complaints body to ensure that any gaps are quickly ironed out instead of being ignored.

"Above all the decisions and actions of councils and councillors should be transparent and accountable. The public needs to have faith that decisions are impartial and that they can trust in the integrity of council processes.”

New laws passed by the Parliament this month will see the Office of the Independent Assessor up and running before year's end, with funding to be provided in next month's State Budget.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Office of the Independent Assessor would work alongside the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"As with the CCC, the Office of the Independent Assessor will have the power to seize documents and compel people to attend interviews, with stiff penalties applying for non-compliance. The CCC will continue to investigate corruption, while the Independent Assessor will focus on official misconduct. The new system is designed to put the brakes on bad behaviour long before councillors reach the watch house door. What we have now is not up to the job. It is convoluted, lacks teeth, and - given recent events - clearly fails to act as a sufficient deterrent for some councillors. One of the biggest weaknesses of the current system is the requirement to lodge complaints directly with a council's CEO. Understandably, potential complainants can be reluctant to 'dob in' councillors, given CEOs close working relationship with mayors and councillors.”