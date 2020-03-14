Curran: no conflict on future industrial park

Glen Hartwig says Mick Curran is left with a large conflict over the proposed Kybong industrial park thanks to Corbet’s donation, but Mr Curran says there’s nothing to see here.

Glen Hartwig says Mick Curran is left with a large conflict over the proposed Kybong industrial park thanks to Corbet’s donation, but Mr Curran says there’s nothing to see here.

MICK Curran has shot down claims by competitor Glen Hartwig that a $10,000 donation from Gympie business, Corbet’s, left the incumbent mayor with an industrial-sized conflict of interest.

Mr Hartwig yesterday raised concerns about the donation and its impact on the future industry Gateway Project. About 1800ha of land south of Gympie to Kybong has been identified in Gympie’s planning maps as an investigation zone for a major industrial hub.

Corbet’s bought land inside the zone, opposite the Puma Service Station, in 2018.

Corbet's Group is seeking approval to develop a quarry and concrete batching plant at its Mary Valley site.

The zone ends at the northern tip of Corbet’s Mary Valley site and the business also owns property at Coles Creek, behind the Traveston Service Station, which is now under construction.

Mr Hartwig said the donation, in conjunction with this land ownership, left Mr Curran with “a conflict of interest the size of a couple of farms”.

“Both publicly and in council, Curran has promoted Kybong as his preferred area for Gympie’s next industrial area and has criticised my suggestion to look further north to Curra,” Mr Hartwig said.

“With his donor set to benefit from the increase in land value, when the land is rezoned from rural to industrial, it is clear there is a significant conflict.

Andrew "Aussie" Corbet, Mayor Mick Curran and former councillors Larry Friske and Ian Petersenat one of the Corbet’s sites last decade.

“He is now impotent on this matter and can do nothing to move this forward.”

Mr Curran said the donation did leave him unable to vote on any matter relating to Corbet’s that came to a council meeting.

But Mr Hartwig would be similarly hamstrung by the “political advertising displayed in businesses supporting his campaign”.

“He will be unable to vote on issues before council affecting those businesses,” he said.

Of the Gateway Project, he said the 1800ha was zoned as such to “quarantine the area and not allow incompatible land uses, which would conflict with industrial activities”.

This was endorsed in 2013.

Gympie Town Hall.

But the Gateway would ultimately be on a parcel of land about 120-160ha in size within this zone.

“(Mr Hartwig) is fully aware of the location of the parcel of land, approximately 300 to 400 acres, which has been identified and the candidate knows full well that it does not overlay or adjoin any land holdings of Corbet’s. All councillors were briefed at length on the potential site.

“When the Gympie Gateway project progresses with the current identified area in mind, I will have no conflict of interest in the matter.”

Mr Curran said Corbet’s was forced to buy new land after Section C of the Bruce Highway sliced through their Woondum site.