Curran: It’s a good idea but the numbers don’t stack up

MAYOR Mick Curran says his opponent Glen Hartwig’s plan to remove green waste charges and develop an income stream by selling composted green waste will not work as the number do not stack up.

“Quite simply, Gympie Regional Council does not process enough green waste to sustain a productive business model,” Mr Curran said yesterday.

“Based on the 2019 data, Gympie Regional Council processed approximately 20,000m3 of green waste,” he said.

The cost to shred this material was approximately $10.00 per m3.

The cost to council to properly compost this material through industry standard practices would be another approx. cost of $10.00 per m3 (cost to shred and compost $400 000.00).

The composting process reduces the raw material by about a factor of one half i.e. 1m3 of raw material produces 0.5m3 of processed compost (10 000m3 of compost produced).

The current market value of bulk unscreened compost (low grade) is approximately $23 per m3, a return of $230 000.00.

Simply put, and based on these current prices, council would be in the red to the amount of

$170 000.

And these costs do not take into consideration the capital and ongoing maintenance costs to purchase the relevant processing plant, equipment and staffing necessary to compost to EPA standards.

Another consideration to be included, currently all shredded green waste is used by council at the Bonnick Road waste management site for dust suppression and at our disused quarry sites for site remediation. If the green waste was not available for this process, Council would need to purchase material, again, increasing costs.

Importantly, surrounding councils in the majority do charge gate fees for green waste (Gympie allows grass clippings for free) and subsequently gives the by product away to the public at no charge.

Councils who don’t charge for green waste collection have substantially higher kerb side rubbish collection rates which, in fact, is an on charge cost to their rate payers to cover the cost of ‘free’ disposal.

“This information is no secret to councillors however. It has been discussed and considered on a number of occasions by council, most recently less than twelve months ago. Unfortunately, not all councillors were in attendance at that time however were supplied with written reports outlining the facts.”