Curran: Ipswich corruption saga 'not a good look'

IPSWICH City Council's growing corruption saga has been flagged by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran as "not a good look”, and one which will hurt other Queensland councils.

So far 12 people, including two mayors, are facing 66 charges in a mess which has led State Local Government Minister Sterling Hinchliffe to demand the Ipswich council show why they should not be dissolved.

Cr Curran said while he did not know details beyond media reports and the charges were still only allegations, it would still leave a mark.

"It's not a good look for local governments,” he said.

As a young member of the Queensland Police Service at the time of the Fitzgerald Inquiry, Cr Curran had experienced the "immense reputational damage” caused to honest workers.

Tony Fitzgerald QC, head of the police corruption inquiry, in October, 1987. THE COURIER MAIL

"The fact remains that very few people were identified as taking part in the behaviours that were absolutely not acceptable and not condoned within both of those organisations or the wider community.”

But it should send a clear message, he said.

"Those who choose not to follow those rules and regulations - there is a very, very strong likelihood that you will be caught out.”

And Gympie Regional Council was not exempt from accusations.

"Allegations have previously been made about both staff and councillors within Gympie Regional Council,” Cr Curran said.

"I'm very pleased to say that to my knowledge none of those allegations have been supported by any factual evidence and have been able to be sustained.

"We should be an organisation where people are proud to wear the GRC logo, and I believe we are such an organisation.

"At times there will be commentary made around the performance of council, which I believe is purely of a political nature.

"People are entitled to their political opinions and council, like other organisations, will be criticised for the direction that is taken around a whole lot of issues.

"But the behaviour of councillors including the mayor and staff can never - and should never - amount to corrupt practices.”