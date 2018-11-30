Curran: Experts say council surpluses 'should be low'

Mayor Mick Curran has defended against criticism of the council's 2017-18 financial result, saying the operational deficit is only one piece of the whole budget pie.

MAYOR Mick Curran has defended the council's operational deficit, saying it is only one part of a budget that included increased community equity and a positive total income.

While the operational swing into the red was not a desired outcome, he disagreed with the idea much higher surpluses should be budgeted in the future as prevention.

"Our advice, which is advice from the State Government, is that your surpluses should be low,” Cr Curran said.

"It means that: A, you're levying the right amount of rates to run your council; and B, you are putting some aside for future use and fluctuations and increases.”

While Gympie Regional Council's operating result was $1.9 million in the red, their net result including capital revenue (grants and developer contributions) was up $4.7 million.

And after taking into account a $15 million asset revaluation drop, the council's total comprehensive income for 2017-18 was $5 million.

This was down from $11 million in 2016-17 and $24 million in 2015-16.

Community equity rose $5 million in the financial year.

And this included the long-running debate over the council's reserves, which has swirled around the region for the better part of two years.

"QTC (the Queensland Treasury Corporation) dictates that our cash liquidity shouldn't be above six months,” he said.

"As an organisation we've got to be able to operate with no income coming into the business for a six month period.

"Anything above that is frowned upon, and (if it does go above that) we're not providing value for money for the community.

"Unfortunately they're the benchmarks we have to run to.”

During debate before the report was adopted, council staff said the overall operational movement of two per cent was "quite reasonable”.

On the $1.5 million rise in staff costs, Cr Dan Stewart said this was evened out by a drop in agency personnel costs, which fell from $2 million to $1 million.

Overall, the council's full-time staff rose from 496 to 500. Administration workers dropped by 15, while 19 positions were added to the depot and outdoors areas.