23°
News

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

Arthur Gorrie
| 27th Apr 2017 2:24 PM
BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.
BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAJOR new shopping centre at Curra will become the town centre for an area from Lower Wonga to Gunalda, developer Wayne Hoskin said on Thursday.

And he says the community will be asked to help design the project, a 2ha tailor-made shopping and business centre in David Dve opposite the Puma service station.

Mr Hoskins, who in his 20s owned the second Ray White real estate franchise in Australia says his latest project aims to provide local jobs and business opportunities as well as everything residents need.

"There could be a child care centre, supermarket, a butcher, pharmacy, baker, bottle shop, professional offices,” he said.

"We want people to tell us exactly what shops and facilities they and the community need,” he said.

"They tell us what they want and we can then engage an architect to design it.”

"We could be turning the soil to start building before Christmas,” builder Barry Harrison said.

That means a likely opening date next year.

"We're developers and it has to be commercially viable,” Mr Hoskin said.

"But we understand that it has to be affordable for customers and that rents have to be something small business people can manage, so they can grow the business as the community grows,” he said.

Project consultant Glyn Nielsen, who has studied the Curra area for a decade, said a laundromat could well be an important part of what he sees as a rapidly growing area.

"A lot of people are on tanks out there and when it's dry they have trouble.

"We'll have a big water treatment plant and sewerage. There's no town sewerage at Curra so that's all got to be infrastructured,” he said.

"Our company is called Curra Town Centre Pty Ltd and we see this futuristically as the centre of town,” Mr Hoskin said.

"We may add to the project as time goes by. We're here for the long haul and it may be built in stages. As the community grows we will add to it.”

"We will be talking to the Curra Country Club across the road about calling a public meeting some time in the next three months, during the development approval process, which takes 90 days.

"We're not here to plunder the site or the community. We want it to be viable and to grow with the community need.

"We're a small boutique developer,” Mr Hoskins said of his firm Wayne Hoskin and Associates.

"We've built residential units and tourist resorts among other projects over the last 20 years.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  bells bridge curra development gunalda gympie real estate

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

Gympie, along with the Wide Bay is a major problem area when it comes to the ice scourge.

5 empty spaces that need to be loved in Gympie

Brodies Mealmakes trading ceases in Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

These Gympie iconic buildings are waiting for new life

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Gympie police want to find these 9 people

STEALING: Police want to talk to this person about stolen goods on Saturday April 1 at River Rd about 11.40am.

Gympie police want to talk to these people.

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

MODERN LIVING, WELL APPOINTED HOME. NOTHING TO SPEND!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $329,000

The lowset brick veneer home set on a 774m2 block includes four bedrooms (main with air-conditioning, ceiling fan, ensuite and walk-in-robe, three others with...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

Dreams Do Come True !

19 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 6 $370,000

Outstanding, Private, Modern, Rear Verandah, Massive Shed, Massive Carport and ready to shift straight in !! This lovely home has an enormous open plan living area...

PRIVATE HIDDEN PARADISE

Downsfield 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $595,000

Escape to this picturesque and private property and enjoy the bird and wildlife. 145.5 acres (58.92ha) with State Forest on two boundaries. Situated...

GET INTO ACREAGE LIVING

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

If you want to get into acreage living, have a couple of horses or cows, this great little property could be for you. 5 acres (2.02ha) of flat to very gently...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

NEAR NEW HOME

7 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 1 $280,000

This near new two year old family home sits beautifully on a large 6002m2 allotment, with only a short drive to Gympie's CBD. The modern home features an extra...

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!