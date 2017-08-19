22°
Curra teen was 80km over the speed limit

Shelley Strachan | 19th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
A 19-year-old man has copped a big fine after being clocked 80km over the speed limit at Coles Creek.
A 19-year-old man has copped a big fine after being clocked 80km over the speed limit at Coles Creek.

A CURRA teenager has been fined $1177 after being clocked doing 180kmh in a 100kmh zone south of Gympie.

Imbil police nabbed the 19-year-old at Coles Creek on July 20, and said yesterday speed remained one of biggest issues in Queensland with more than 1000 people either killed or injured in crashes where speed was a contributing factor every year.

Another man, 36, whose blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit when he was involved in a car crash on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on July 19, will face Gympie Magistrates Court next month.

Road Safety Week kicks off next week, and Imbil police say it is a good time for everyone in the community to think about how they can contribute to safer roads.

"Every day across Queensland road crashes devastate the lives of Queenslanders and take an enormous toll on families and communities," a spokesman said.

As part of road safety week a Senior Road Safety Forum will be held at the Orchid Room at the Gympie RSL next Thursday, August 24 from 9am.

The presenters include:

  • Wayne Crofts from Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads discussing drivers licences and medical conditions;
  • Glen Jocumsen from Road Craft discussing driver testing and 4wd towing and safety;
  • Sergeant Peter Webster from Gympie Traffic Branch conducting a road rules refresher; and
  • Nicole Schellback from Gympie Regional Council discussing community transport options.

There will also be a number of exhibitor tables on display.

The annual general meeting for the Imbil Rural Watch Meeting will be held on September 4 at the Kandanga Hall at 7.30pm.

The next Blue Light Disco for 8 to 15-year-olds will be held on September 1 at the Kandanga Hall. The disco runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and the cost is $5.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway gympie court gympie crime gympie police

