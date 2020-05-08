Curra snake bite, Glanmire crash: Ambos respond

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service responded to two urgent call-outs in the Gympie area yesterday.

The calls involved a man reporting snake bite at Curra and a person injured in a Glanmire car crash.

Both incidents occurred late yesterday, QAS reported.

A man in his 40s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a representative said.

Paramedics had responded to a reported snake bit to the foot on a private property about 6.17pm.

A short while earlier, at 4.52pm, paramedics transported a patient in a stable condition after a two car crash on the Bruce Highway at Glanmire.

The representative said the crash victim suffered seat belt injuries.