Curra man not guilty of 'groping' teenager

A GYMPIE man acquitted of three counts of indecent treatment this week received more than 2000 texts and phone calls from the teenaged girl he was later accused of "groping”.

Gympie District Court heard that the calls and texts from the 14-year-old to the man took place between February and October, 2015.

It heard that since they first met at a barbecue in late 2013, the (now 70-year-old) man had become a confidant and source of stability for the teenager, who would contact him numerous times a day to discuss her problems.

They would see each other every fortnight, with the girl spending a week-on, week-off at her father's home, where the man lived across the street, the court heard.

When the relationship between father and daughter deteriorated, the teen stopped visiting altogether but had the man's phone number.

The telephone contact turned to visits at her home - first with the man's partner also present, then by himself - where they would sit on a couch and watch television together, the three-day trial in Gympie District Court heard this week.

It was during some of these visits that the alleged "indecent treatment” occurred.

Late Thursday afternoon, the jury delivered its verdict: not guilty on all charges.

While the accused man admitted he and his partner had a close relationship with the teenager, they both agreed the level of emotional dependency had quickly become stifling and uncomfortable.

"We'd asked her to stop on a number of occasions - it was becoming a problem,” the man said during cross-examination.

In one of the most strenuously denied claims during the trial, the accused was adamant the teen had also made allegations of sexual misconduct against her father and stepfather.

Asked why the man continued to keep contact with the girl despite his growing concerns, he said he had been motivated out of pity.

"I felt sorry for her honestly,” he admitted.

"She said she didn't have anybody to talk to.”

The accused man and his partner let out a sigh when the verdict was delivered.

On the other side of the courtroom, the girl's mother held her head in her hands.