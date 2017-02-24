33°
News

Curra man not guilty of 'groping' teenager

Jacob Carson | 24th Feb 2017 5:08 PM
CLEARED: Curra man found not guilty of 'groping' a 14-year-old girl
CLEARED: Curra man found not guilty of 'groping' a 14-year-old girl Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE man acquitted of three counts of indecent treatment this week received more than 2000 texts and phone calls from the teenaged girl he was later accused of "groping”.

Gympie District Court heard that the calls and texts from the 14-year-old to the man took place between February and October, 2015.

It heard that since they first met at a barbecue in late 2013, the (now 70-year-old) man had become a confidant and source of stability for the teenager, who would contact him numerous times a day to discuss her problems.

They would see each other every fortnight, with the girl spending a week-on, week-off at her father's home, where the man lived across the street, the court heard.

When the relationship between father and daughter deteriorated, the teen stopped visiting altogether but had the man's phone number.

The telephone contact turned to visits at her home - first with the man's partner also present, then by himself - where they would sit on a couch and watch television together, the three-day trial in Gympie District Court heard this week.

It was during some of these visits that the alleged "indecent treatment” occurred.

Late Thursday afternoon, the jury delivered its verdict: not guilty on all charges.

While the accused man admitted he and his partner had a close relationship with the teenager, they both agreed the level of emotional dependency had quickly become stifling and uncomfortable.

"We'd asked her to stop on a number of occasions - it was becoming a problem,” the man said during cross-examination.

In one of the most strenuously denied claims during the trial, the accused was adamant the teen had also made allegations of sexual misconduct against her father and stepfather.

Asked why the man continued to keep contact with the girl despite his growing concerns, he said he had been motivated out of pity.

"I felt sorry for her honestly,” he admitted.

"She said she didn't have anybody to talk to.”

The accused man and his partner let out a sigh when the verdict was delivered.

On the other side of the courtroom, the girl's mother held her head in her hands.

Gympie Times

Topics:  court case gympie district court indecent treatment of a child not guilty trial

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Electorates shock: you'll be surprised where you are now

Electorates shock: you'll be surprised where you are now

Rainbow Beach "moved” to Noosa and cut off from rest of Cooloola by new draft boundaries

Curra man not guilty of 'groping' teenager

CLEARED: Curra man found not guilty of 'groping' a 14-year-old girl

'Loneliness and desperation' led to groping allegations

OPINION: Young, eager workers hurt by penalty cuts

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

WE'RE eager for work, but roadblocks don't help

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Local Partners

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

What's on in the good ol' G-town tomorrow?

What's on in Gympie's community diary?

Gympie's community dairy

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

News

Widgee community always has plenty happening

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gympie children needed for auditions

FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood.

Come on kids! Get on board for this fun G150 event.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Sunshine Coast features in convict history novel

NEW NOVEL: White Spirit is based on a true story and features the Kabi tribe and touches on the Eliza Fraser story.

New book based on a true story has local roots.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 ONSITE AUCTION ...

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 NOW ONLY...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

12 James Kidd Drive, Monkland 4570

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This is an opportunity for all investors not to be missed! Whether you are a first time investor, or looking for another property to add to your portfolio!

Great investment opportunity!

Unit 6 66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 2 2 1 OFFER'S OVER...

This well presented Townhouse is ideal for low maintenance living. Split level divided by a internal timber staircase with storage underneath. Bottom level...

PIE CREEK MAGIC&#39;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Lowset brick home on fully fenced 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the local...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

RICH MARY RIVER COUNTRY

Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 2 $995,000

The opportunity now exists to purchase quality country in the sought after Mary Valley. 128 acres (52.02ha) planted to Kikuyu, Paspalum, Winter Clover and Couch. ...

BIG SHED FOR THE HANDYMAN

9 Walsh Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Modern Hardiplank home. High position. Family friendly area. Full-length front verandah and very private rear verandah, perfect for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms...

GREAT BLOCK CLOSE TO GYMPIE

590 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 1 Auction

This well presented 20.94ha (51 acres) Mothar Mountain property situated at 590 Noosa Road (only 8 km from Gympie CBD) has just become available for sale by...

15 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000

First home-buyer or investor? Take a look at these bargains.

Red Hill Rd cafe property under the hammer Saturday

HOT PROPERTY: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie is going under the hammer.

Are you in the market for a place to run a coffee shop?

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!