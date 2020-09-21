Menu
Weapons and drugs seized during outlaw from a gang and associates around Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.
Curra man caught in bikie gang sting

Frances Klein
21st Sep 2020 2:08 PM
A CURRA man is one of 11 outlawed bikie gang members and associates charged in a large police sting that uncovered drug trafficking and illegal weapons around Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Police running Operation Sierra Lilac, with help from Australian Border Force, netted 11 people on 60 charges when 14 search warrants were carried out between last Thursday and yesterday targeting outlaw motorcycle gang members and their associates in the region.

The Curra man, 35, was charged with 10 counts of weapon offences and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates on December 7.

A hand gun seized during Operation Sierra Lilac on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie.
MORE GYMPIE CRIME:

During the 14 searches, three firearms (two pistols and one sawn off shot gun) were seized along with quantities of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, ice, cannabis, steroids and pharmaceutical drugs. Detectives also located about $30,000 cash.

Weapons seized during Operation Sierra Lilac on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie in the last week. Pictures: Police media
Others arrested include a 26-year-old man from Little Mountain, an alleged associate of the Rebels OMCG, charged with 21 offences including one count of producing dangerous drugs, 15 counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of unlawfully possessing a weapon. He is due to appear Caloundra Magistrates court on November 25.

During the search of a Rosemont property, police located an illegal snake (boa constrictor), charging a 64-year-old Rosemont man, the alleged president of the Rebels Sunshine Coast chapter, with breaches of the Biosecurity Act.

He was charged with one count of dealing with prohibited matters, due to appear in the Nambour Magistrates Court on November 2.

Drugs seized during Operation Sierra Lilac on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie.
The snake was removed with the assistance of Biosecurity Queensland.

Organised Crime Gangs Group Detective Inspector Tim Leadbetter said Maxima detectives would continue working with regional police to target the unlawful activities of criminal gangs and their networks.

“We will continue taking a proactive, intelligence-led policing approach and conduct operations wherever OMCGS are in the state to make our communities safer,” Detective Inspector Leadbetter said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

