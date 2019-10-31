Curra, Kybong ‘too expensive’ for industrial park

Kybong is not the only place being talked about as the possible home for a Gympie industrial park.

WHEN it comes to a proposed mega-industrial park two of Gympie’s business leaders say there is no question of need, but there may be one of location.

The possibility of building the park across 1800ha of land near Kybong is being explored by Gympie Regional Council.

However, others including Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig argue Curra might be a better location.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said yesterday neither might be the best choice.

“The (areas) the council are talking about would be way too expensive to do it,” Mr Goodman said.

“There’s huge infrastructure costs to set up.”

Flooding and aesthetics were other issues, he said.

Land near Masondale Heavy Haulage at Victory Heights or Laminex at Monkland might be better choices to make the park a reality as fast as possible.

But if it was one or the other, Mr Goodman said Curra might be the better choice.

Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce president Janelle Walker said the park’s location had to be weighed up in terms of pros and cons.

These included its proximity to Brisbane’s ports (better at Kybong), and the cost of the land (likely better at Curra).

Aesthetics could be managed.

“They can be very well landscaped so they’re not offensive,” she said.

“We have so many people telling us down here we don’t have enough industrial land … everybody wants it but not in their backyard.”

Gympie’s State and Federal MPs, Tony Perrett and Llew O’Brien, were asked their thoughts.

A spokesman for Mr O’Brien said the park’s future home was a matter for the Gympie council “and they must consult fully, widely and properly to determine the most appropriate location”.

Mr Perrett did not respond by deadline.