Curra Hall wins community control

ON THE MOVE: Curra's growth and continuing progress has created a big future for the suburb's community hall.

ON THE MOVE: Curra's growth and continuing progress has created a big future for the suburb's community hall. contributed

CURRA'S new community hall is "going great guns” and so is Curra itself, Gympie region mayor Mick Curran said this week.

Cr Curran told councillors at their general meeting on Wednesday that the area was set to build on its already impressive popularity.

"The highway by-pass and its interchange at the north end could lead to exceptional growth,” he said.

Cr Curran was speaking in support of a staff recommendation that the hall, now up and running, should move to community control.

This would make it, as Cr Dan Stewart said, "a normal community hall run by the community”.

Cr Glen Hartwig said the council-built hall was "one of the finest examples of the council and community working together”.

Cr Hilary Smerdon congratulated staff of assembling a group of residents willing to take on the management task.

Hall construction finished in December 2017 and fit-out was complete in January of last year, the council was told.

"Council has overseen the management of the hall during its first year of operation to co-ordinate further works that were needed and to establish regular maintenance and operational procedures,” the report said.

The council had called for expressions of interest from community representatives and announced the appointment of all five applicants.

They are Wayne Pina-Roozemond, Margaret O'Keefe, Alison Britton, Lee Hodgson and Doug McLean.

Their first meeting will be on March 13 following a unanimous council decision.