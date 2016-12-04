Curra, Glenwood and Goomboorian about to get nbn

HOMES at Curra, Glenwood and Goomboorian will soon have access to faster and more reliable internet access, with construction of the National Broadband Network now underway.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said yesterday the nbn final network designs were now complete and over coming weeks local residents in these communities will see nbn subcontractors getting ready to connect the areas with new high-speed broadband technology.

"Local businesses will be more productive as the nbn enables access to new online services like cloud-based accounting software. Students will be able to participate in new learning experiences, from their classroom or at home. Local households will be able to take care of everyday tasks like accessing government services, paying bills, or accessing entertainment and social media.”

Homes and businesses in Curra, Glenwood and Goomboorian will be connected to the nbn using fixed wireless technology. Fixed wireless technology offers wholesale download speeds of up to 50 Mbps, more than twice as fast as ADSL2+ services experienced in metropolitan areas.