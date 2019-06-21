Curra dog minder's shock as police are called to RSPCA pound

CURIOUS CASE: Curra dog minder Adam Jamieson (pictured with his friends' pooch Pepper) was gobsmacked to be escorted off the RSPCA Gympie premises by police on Thursday.

CURIOUS CASE: Curra dog minder Adam Jamieson (pictured with his friends' pooch Pepper) was gobsmacked to be escorted off the RSPCA Gympie premises by police on Thursday. Troy Jegers

A GYMPIE region dog minder was left confused after his bid to reclaim two wandering pets resulted in a police escort off the RSPCA Gympie premises on Thursday afternoon.

Curra resident Adam Jamieson was notified that the roaming dogs, one of which he had been "looking after for some friends”, had been picked up by Gympie Regional Council officers after escaping from his property.

A trip to the RSPCA Animal Care Centre eventually led to an almost-four hour wait, after Mr Jamieson claimed staff told him the dogs had been placed under a "do not release” order.

Mr Jamieson said "Pepper”, the dog belonging to his friends, was eventually released - but his Irish wolfhound "Nanook” was left inside the care centre overnight, apparently adding a $22 "sustenance fee” to the bill.

He said he was already looking at a $180 fee because Nanook was registered in the Fraser Coast council area, not Gympie.

Mr Jamieson's afternoon took an even stranger turn when he claimed police arrived on the RSPCA premises shortly before close of business and escorted him away while he was "just waiting to get the dogs back”.

He claimed he was informed that no one from the council would be available to discuss the matter with him as he waited.

"The dogs escaped, they were off my property, I'll take that on the chin,” Mr Jamieson said.

"I don't know why I haven't been given any information or any explanation.

"Some council officers came out to my house this morning, but they had no report or information for me. They didn't know where the dogs escaped from.

"Why are the police coming to escort me off the premises when I'm just waiting to get the dogs?

"Why isn't anyone from council available to talk to me for three-and-a-half hours?”

Mr Jamieson said he was hoping he would be able to collect Nanook at some point yesterday after conducting maintenance to the fencing at his property.

A council spokeswoman said the dogs had been roaming and taken to the care centre as a result.

"Council can confirm that the dogs were impounded as a result of having wandered off their property,” the spokeswoman said.

"The role of council is to ensure the safety of the community and to follow up complaints from the community as required.

"In relation to this matter, council officers have conducted themselves fully within the parameters of its Local Laws.”

The spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the "do not release” order or whether staff had been in contact with Mr Jamieson.