Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie babies: Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown with his parents. Picture: Kristen Camp
Gympie babies: Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown with his parents. Picture: Kristen Camp
News

Curra couple welcomes first baby boy at Gympie Hospital

Kristen Camp
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Curra couple welcomed their first child into the world in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Gympie Hospital.

Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown was born at 1:59am, weighing 9.9 pounds or 4.5kg. Congratulations from The Gympie Times.

Gympie babies: Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown with his proud mother Shelumy Isaiah. Picture: Kristen Camp
Gympie babies: Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown with his proud mother Shelumy Isaiah. Picture: Kristen Camp

Parents Shelumy Isaiah and Stephen Brown are overjoyed with their new addition to the family and said everything went smoothly with the labour.

“The labour was 30 hours all up,” Miss Isaiah said.

The nurse added that Shelumy came to hospital fully dilated and had “done all the work at home”.

Being the couple’s first born child, they are both excited for the journey ahead.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Teen drowns at public pool

      Teen drowns at public pool
      • 16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

      Top Stories

        History made as ‘Proud Mary’ moves to new home in Imbil park

        Premium Content History made as ‘Proud Mary’ moves to new home in Imbil park

        News Imbil welcomed the arrival of the Proud Mary steam train to Rail Park this week, with the hopes it will bring tourists to the town.

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland

        Gympie locals raise $800 in record breaking appeal

        Premium Content Gympie locals raise $800 in record breaking appeal

        News Gympie customers have raised more than $800 as part of Coles Group’s appeal to help...

        ‘Nationalist’ party leader’s careless comments hold us back

        Premium Content ‘Nationalist’ party leader’s careless comments hold us back

        News OPINION: While ever attitudes and comments like McCormack’s persist, there...