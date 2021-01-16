Curra couple welcomes first baby boy at Gympie Hospital

A young Curra couple welcomed their first child into the world in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Gympie Hospital.

Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown was born at 1:59am, weighing 9.9 pounds or 4.5kg. Congratulations from The Gympie Times.

Gympie babies: Lucas Samuel Isaiah-Brown with his proud mother Shelumy Isaiah. Picture: Kristen Camp

Parents Shelumy Isaiah and Stephen Brown are overjoyed with their new addition to the family and said everything went smoothly with the labour.

“The labour was 30 hours all up,” Miss Isaiah said.



The nurse added that Shelumy came to hospital fully dilated and had “done all the work at home”.

Being the couple’s first born child, they are both excited for the journey ahead.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: