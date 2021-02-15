Curra couple smashing it with SHOWFA transport business

This family-run transport business is busier than ever after opening amid a global pandemic. Picture: Sue Dunne

Bringing back “good old-fashioned service” in their comfortable van, this Curra couple is “overwhelmed” by the response it’s received to the new business.

After recently moving to Curra, Sue and Troy Dunne quickly realised the lack of transport and employment options in the area.

“We started thinking about how we were going to create an income and the public transport was very limited for community members travelling south to Gympie or towns further north,” Sue Dunne said.

“So we put those two observations together and created SHOWFA.”



The couple opened the business in March, last year, right when COVID-19 started to affect businesses.

“We were really worried in the beginning, wondering if we had made the right decision because the transport and tourism industry were hit hard.” Mrs Dunne said.

The SHOWFA van can hold up to seven people and they charge per kilometre instead of per person. Picture: Sue Dunne

Despite a rough start, the business soon had the overwhelming support of the Curra community behind it, allowing SHOWFA to survive 2020.

“The feedback we have received is of appreciation for more transport choice and affordability,” Mrs Dunne said.

“We have witnessed the locals genuinely get behind and support people who are having a go within the community.”

Being parents, Sue and Troy Dunne understood how parents worried and made sure they went above and beyond to ensure their passengers felt safe and cared for.

A group of girlfriends on their way to a birthday lunch via SHOWFA. Picture: SHOWFA Facebook

“We will wait to see if your kids get in the door of a club or venue before we leave for the next job,” Mrs Dunne said.

“We will wait with our headlights on, so they get down their rural driveways safely in the dark.

“We care for our elderly client’s comfort and provide a lap blanket or water when needed.”

It’s no secret that the Dunnes “genuinely care” about their role in the community and Mrs Dunne said they believed that affordable and reliable transport was important.

For transport to your next event contact SHOWFA via Facebook or phone 0414 136 247.

