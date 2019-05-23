Cure for obesity: Stop eating (during these hours)

New study shows benefits of dawn to dusk fasting for obesity

GOING hungry over a certain period each day can help protect against the risks of a high-fat, high-sugar diet, a study has found.

The diet, based on the fasting custom of Ramadan, a spiritual practice for Muslims, offers a potential new treatment approach for obesity-related conditions, including diabetes, metabolic syndrome and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The diet, based on the fasting custom of Ramadan, a spiritual practice for Muslims, offers a potential new treatment approach for obesity-related conditions, including diabetes, metabolic syndrome and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The research is from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas.

Nutrition Australia's Aloysa Hourigan says those taking part in the diet must be mindful of getting enough nutrients when they do eat.

"There is the danger of people having very low energy levels being low during their work day," she said.

Ms Hourigan also warns against eating huge calorific meals in the evenings.

The Queensland Chief Health Officer's Report shows that in 2017-18 one in four children were overweight or obese and two in three adults.

The report shows that diabetes is the largest single cause of potentially preventable hospitalisations in Queensland.

There are now more than 10,000 hospitalisations in a year with a principal diagnosis of diabetes and more than 200,000 hospitalisations where diabetes is an associated condition. Close to 46,000 more potentially preventable hospitalisations stem from diabetes complications.

The study's lead author Dr Ayse Leyla Mindikoglu said: "Feeding and fasting can significantly impact how the body makes and uses proteins that are critical to decreasing insulin resistance and maintaining a healthy body weight.

"Therefore, the timing of and duration between meals could be important factors to consider for people struggling with obesity-related conditions."

The researchers are now turning their attention to see if dawn to dusk fasting is a cost effective way to help people struggling with obesity-related conditions.

Obesity costs Queenslanders $11.6 billion a year, including the impact on the economy due sick days, lost productivity, hospital and health expenses and doctor's bills.