Cup winner’s half sister sold for staggering price

Magic Millions 2020: Widden Stud’s Shelby Cox with the half sister to Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Magic Millions 2020: Widden Stud’s Shelby Cox with the half sister to Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A MELBOURNE Cup victory by one of your siblings will suddenly throw you into the limelight as was the case for a Widden Stud filly when Gympie and Noosa’s adopted horse Vow and Declare won the Melbourne Cup.

Helga Hueston and Paul Lanskey with their gorgeous Star Withess filly - half sister to Vow And Declare at the Magic Millions on Thursday. Photo: Widden on twitter

Now the half sister of Vow and Declare, ‘Star Witness’ sold at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast for a staggering $320,000 on Thursday.

The Magic Millions sales is an Australian Thoroughbred racehorse auction house which holds auctions around Australia including its world famous Gold Coast Yearling Sale at Surfers Paradise in Queensland.

Owners Paul Lanskey and Helga Hueston were at the Magic Millions races yesterday and were said to be both excited with the result.

Star Witness is the fourth living foal of Geblitzt, an athletic chestnut and full sister to stakes-winner Lycurgus and half sister to $5.7 million horse Vow and Declare.

Magic Millions 2020: Widden Stud’s Shelby Cox with the half sister to Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Star Witness was snapped up by Spendthrift Australia who have bought some outstanding fillies at the sale including the $650,000 Frosted (USA) filly from Fast Fleet that was also offered by Widden Stud.

The Geblitzt filly provided the best result so far at the Magic Millions for Widden Stud’s Star Witness, whose unbeaten son Aim was the favourite at the Magic Millions 2YO Classic yesterday.

Now residing at Widden Stud, Geblitzt has had a change of pace for the past two seasons and has a filly by Shalaa to follow and was covered last year by American Pharoah.