The Gympie Town Hall - home of Gympie Regional Council.
News

Culture of internal bullying haunts Gympie council

by Letter to the Editor
20th Mar 2018 5:48 AM

Letter to the Editor

Bullying prevention needed within Gympie council

THE Bullying prevention and Cyber Safety Presentation organised by Gympie council on March 15 would appear to be a much needed way to address this growing problem.

One would be impressed by the council instigating this program, were it not for the hard, cold fact that there would appear to be a culture of internal bullying within the current council itself.

Maybe even a flow on to attempt to bully elected councillors.

Despite all veiled threats to ex staff members to prevent details of the appalling treatment getting out to the community, it is indeed surfacing and as a community we are shocked, disappointed and frankly, disgusted.

So we would all applaud this bullying prevention presentation if it were not for the fact that it seems like there are those within the council could do with a good dose of bullying prevention themselves.

Coralie Clune,

Lower Wonga

Gympie Times
