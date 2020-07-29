Menu
Culture change at forefront of One Nation school policy

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
29th Jul 2020 5:18 AM
ONE Nation wants to "reintroduce" competition in Queensland classrooms as part of its education reform to stamp out what the party claims is an "everyone's a winner" culture.

The minority party has unveiled its education policy in the lead up to the upcoming October poll, as it prepares to announce more candidates.

Mackay candidate and former school principal Christine Keys said, "My three points about the policy would be that it gets the children back to learning English, mathematics and science, which have been neglected; it teaches them how to think and not what to think; and it cleans up the curriculum and makes it wholesome."

One Nation's Mackay candidate Christine Keys with party leader Pauline Hanson. Picture: ONE NATION
On reintroducing competition, Ms Keys said it was important to identify areas of weakness and learn how to deal with them without destroying a child's self esteem and confidence.

Ms Keys co-wrote most of the policy with the party's Glass House candidate Graeme Campbell, who is also a former schoolteacher.

"What's happening now in education is simply not working and that's proven by the state's poor NAPLAN results," Mr Campbell said.

The party's plan also includes demanding entry requirements for teaching university degrees to be substantially increased, increased funding of chaplaincy programs throughout schools, and encourage a greater balance between male and female teachers.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Government was always open to new ideas but, "unfortunately none of the ideas presented by One Nation are new".

"Most have previously been tried by governments of all persuasions and most have failed," she said.

"21st century students need a 21st century education, not a 1950s one."

Originally published as Culture change at forefront of One Nation school policy

