HARMONY DAY: (L to R) Niyati Raval, Ranikanth Sadanala and Yira Nurey Cortes Mora. Don't miss events in Gympie on Friday March 15.

HARMONY DAY: (L to R) Niyati Raval, Ranikanth Sadanala and Yira Nurey Cortes Mora. Don't miss events in Gympie on Friday March 15. USQ Photography

HARMONY DAY is just around the corner, and Gympie will be celebrating on March 15.

The day will be celebrated at the Gympie Civic Centre from 9am-1pm.

Entry is free. Food sample trays will be available for $5 and drinks will also be available to buy.

Come along and learn more about some of the amazing cultures that call Gympie home.

Presented by Community Action Multicultural Information Network Services and supported by Gympie Regional Council, Harmony Day aims to bring the local community together in support of this colourful, inclusive festival of culture.

This year's celebration will include a variety of cultural dances, musical items, informative displays and fun activities, as well as a delicious assortment of traditional, authentic cuisines.