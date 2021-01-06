Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

by Elisabeth Silvester
6th Jan 2021 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local charity has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to wildlife by an American toy maker.

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital was given a generous donation by Mattel Inc. for its involvement in the American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year doll campaign.

Veterinary Dr Ali Bee was invited to advise about koala rehabilitation in the book, Kira Down Under who is the face of 2021 Girl of the Year Barbie.

Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix
Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix

Dr Bee said Kira's story to protect wildlife and the environment emulated her daughter Izzy Bee's Netflix TV series 'Izzy's Koala World'.

"Izzy's Koala World shows you have to be switched on looking after the planet as well as the animals and looking after yourself," she said.

"Kira is also finding everything is all connected and you can't just look after one animal you have to look after the whole world."

Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix
Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital is currently caring for 10 koalas including six babies.

Dr Bee said the donation would go towards keeping the hospital afloat.

Originally published as Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

More Stories

environment koalas magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie’s reputation is changing in the state’s southeast

        Premium Content How Gympie’s reputation is changing in the state’s southeast

        News OPINION: Mayor Glen Hartwig says Queensland is discovering what the region’s residents have always known

        NAMED: One person to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: One person to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News Here’s a look at the matter listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        ‘Dream come true’ Rainbow teen joins iconic racing brand

        Premium Content ‘Dream come true’ Rainbow teen joins iconic racing brand

        News 17-year-old Bayley Hall signs on to drive with one of the world’s most legendary...

        'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

        Premium Content 'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

        News A girl has been caught on camera dicing with death