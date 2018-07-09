Cuddling camels at Camelot... that's a lot of alliteration

THE way some people talk, you'd think camels were smelly, flea-infested, spitting creatures that will eat anything they can get their inordinately large teeth onto.

Nothing could be further from the truth! Well, except for that last part.

"They love cats-claw,” Melanie Fitzgibbon of Camelot Dairies, just outside of Gympie, reliably informed the small crowd that had gathered for Cuppas and Cuddles - a morning tea where the public can get up close and personal with these amazing quadrupeds.

Yes, they love their tucker. They also love the man who milks most of them everyday, Wayne Morris - Melanie's other half.

And he loves them back.

"I could be in here with them until 8 o'clock,” he said. "I just can't leave them.”

These creatures are very sensitive, smart, loving and have a 'fabulous' memory, according to Wayne and Melanie.

"They have the brain of an 8-year-old child and you will occasionally catch them doing crazy stuff,” Melanie said.

Like what?

"Throwing tantrums. We had one calf throw herself on the ground rolling around and crawling along and roaring because mum wouldn't feed her,” she laughed.

In addition to being smart enough to regulate their temperatures by sitting side on to the sun to allow a greater surface area to be warmed by the sun, even the digestive enzymes in their stomachs are beneficial.

"Scientific studies have shown that cattle put on more weight around camels,” she said.

She said that with a stationary water trough, the cattle gained up to 30 per cent more weight from sharing with the camels because the bacteria from their stomach gets into the water (it comes up with the cud matter camels will often chew).

Camels can also exist in some of the harshest environments on the planet, and unlike hooved animals, camels have soft pads on the soles of their feet that help them walk though conditions like sand and even snow.

But it's not just the camels that Melanie finds diverting.

A former city girl, she still finds everything on the farm hilarious - she said even wading through massive puddles of mud is still fun - but Wayne has been working on farms for the past 27 years and he's seen it all.

Camelot Dairies now have 65 camels on their 74 hectare property.

A large portion of those are milked twice a day - at sunrise and sunset - and it's usually Wayne doing most of the milking.

Each female camel (called a cow) can produce between four and eight litres of milk a day - if she wants to.

"Camels are able to hold their milk when they get stressed or upset,”Melanie explained.

That's because apparently camel cows are shy, and just like some breastfeeding women, they don't appreciate an audience.

Fair enough.

Camelot Dairies extract the milk, pasteurise, bottle and deliver their milk straight from the farm but their camel milk has been so exceedingly popular, Melanie doen't have enough left for her family to imbibe.

"So while you're enjoying your cuppa with camel milk this morning, spare a thought for me, I have to go buy ordinary milk,” she said to the audience.

In addition to the milk, which last month won a gold at the Queensland Dairy Awards in the non-bovine class (against milk from other milk producing, non-bovine animals from across Australia), Camelot Dairies have a range of soaps, shampoos, conditioners, dog-washes and body-washes all made from their camel milk, available for purchase at the farm.

"They're all made by a local soapmaker,” Melanie said.

Melanie also used to make fetta cheese, but due to the current shortage, she hasn't had the surplus to make it.

That's because Camelot Dairies, as of Saturday, has nine new additions in the form of castrated males, perfect, Melanie says, for her next big venture.

"We're planning to offer camel safaris,” she said.

Ultimately the goal is to offer half hour or hour long treks in a camel train through the mountainous countryside surrounding the dairy.

"We're beginning training from Wednesday with Peter Hodge,” she said.

Peter is a camel handler from Broome, WA, and has people coming to be trained with him from Darwin and Perth on a three day weekend of Non-Confrontation Camel Training starting Friday at Camelot.

Once they get the hang of handling them, they'll start looking into offering the rides, which will require specialist equipment.

They currently have a number of American saddles but will eventually get their camel riding saddles hand made by a craftsman in country NSW.

"Each saddle is individually made and hand-tooled from leather and takes up to six weeks to make,” Melanie said.

The camel-safaris are, if you'll pardon the pun, still a little way down the track.

But in the meantime, if you want to get up close with the beautiful camels, Cuppas and Cuddles is on every second Sunday morning from 10am.

The entry fee of $15 per adult and $10 per child (5-15years) covers a beautiful morning tea, put together but Melanie's helpers Cathy and Matt, and all the camel cuddles you desire.

Bookings are essential and can be made through the website at www.camelotcameldairies.com.au.