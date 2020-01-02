CRUSHED: Inskip Point turtle nests under threat

DAMAGE: High tide drivers carving up the soft sand at Inskip Point are threatening turtle nests,despite many years of co-existence between humans and the endangered reptiles

IRRESPONSIBLE beach drivers are threatening the survival of endangered turtles and wrecking the Inskip Point beach, according to the Cooloola Coastcare Association.

But the group has pointed out this week that it does not blame all 4wd owners, just the ones driving along the foredune area, where the turtles nest.

RUBBISH TOO: Danger to turtles and litter are the sad signs of human visitation over the holidays.

A Coastcare representative posted alarming photos on social media this week, showing tyre tracks in dunal sand, sometimes only centimetres away from known turtle nests.

The representative said not all beach drivers were to blame, but about 30 of them certainly were on one recent day, when they were seen driving in the foredune area or, in some cases, “just messing around to see how high up the dune they can get with their vehicles.”

While most beach drivers keep to the wet sand, at high tide some have been taking to the near-dune area to avoid surf.

Bad news for wildlife and dunes, hard work for drivers and vehicles.

CLOSE CALL: Tyre tracks in the dunal area at Inskip Point, right next to a turtle nest which might easily have been crushed.

“The sad part is there is no reason to drive this stretch of beach at high tide, as to the west is a paved road that will get people out to Inskip Point without endangering the turtle nests,” according to a Coastcare social media post.

One Coastcare volunteer had walked south from The Oaks campground and taken photographs to show the environmental danger posed by the drivers.

“Driving the beach at high tide is not a good idea for many reasons, but in this instance, (it) severely increases the risk of turtle nests being destroyed, crushing the eggs.

“Our turtles are an endangered species and because of the temperature of our sand, our beach produces male turtles.

“They need all the help we can give them and driving at high tide reduces their chances of survival.”

The group advises drivers to only drive two or three hours either side of low tide, know the tide times and never drive up near the foredune.

“Please don’t think I’m slagging on 4wd owners. I am not. This post is intended to be informative and educational.

“Please take it this way and pass the info on to your mates and your new drivers so we can give these little guys a better chance of surviving.”