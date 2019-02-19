Crunching car crash interrupts Gympie school traffic

A two vehicle car crash in Gympie earlier this morning.

A two vehicle car crash in Gympie earlier this morning. Frances Klein

A TWO car crash at the intersection of Pine and Myall St interrupted school traffic this morning near James Nash State High School before 8.30am.

The crash, which left one car mangled at the front and another at the side, has now been cleared.

A police officer was directing traffic, including passing school buses, at the busy intersection before both damaged cars were removed from the road.

Four people were assessed at the scene but did not require hospitalisation, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Police can not yet confirm how the crash happened.