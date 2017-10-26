Crunch time for Widgee business

DECISIONS: Malcolm Biegel (with microphone) at the meeting in Widgee on Saturday.

DECISIONS: Malcolm Biegel (with microphone) at the meeting in Widgee on Saturday. Tom Daunt

MOVE, appeal, lodge a new application or go to court. These are the options facing Widgee Engineering after a heated meeting between residents and councillors at the weekend.

Widgee Engineering spokesman Malcolm Biegel said the company was in the process of looking to draw up a new application to council to stay in its Upper Widgee Rd premises.

The 25-year-old business was given an ultimatum to move or risk closure on the back of a report tabled to council recommending they refuse Widgee Engineering's retroactive material change of use application. Council determined the application by way of refusal and has no legal ability to reverse the decision. Council also resolved that the business be given two years to relocate.

Widgee Engineering now has the option of moving to another site with the support of council, appealing the original decision via the Planning and Environment Court or lodging a new application.

Mr Biegel said submitting a new application was the likely way forward.

"At the end of the day, that is the best option to save the jobs and the business,” he said.

"If the business can remain in situ, in my option that is the best outcome for everyone involved.

"It is important that everyone works with council through these issues. There are no problems that cannot be solved (but) the council needs to do what they can to solve the problems we have.

"I am very confident that something positive can come of this,” Mr Biegel said.

Such was the success of Saturday's meeting, a follow-up gathering to be held in Gympie could be on the cards in coming weeks.

"If this business is closed because of these issues, it sets an awful precedent,” Mr Biegel said.