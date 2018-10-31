Cruel hoax adds to pain of Gympie woman looking for her dog

STILL MISSING: Almost 17-year-old Chihuahua named Tara remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

STILL MISSING: Almost 17-year-old Chihuahua named Tara remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Contributed

VILE messages and a hoax phone call have caused further heartbreak for a Gympie woman who lost her almost 17-year-old chihuahua two weeks ago.

The dog Tara disappeared on Tuesday, October 16, when she wandered down Cunningham Rd to Tagigan Rd, and has been missing since.

STILL MISSING: Almost 17-year-old Chihuahua named Tara remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Contributed

RELATED:

Heartbreak as old, former puppy farm dog stolen near Gympie

Tara's owner Sheena Avison has not been able to find her beloved pet which was originally rescued by a puppy farm.

"I had a call yesterday from a lady who said they might've spotted Tara in the park,” she said.

"The lady asked where I live and said she would go back to the park to get Tara.”

About 14 minutes later, Ms Avison received another phone call from the anonymous caller.

"It was the same lady, there was background noise as though she was with several other people,” Ms Avison said.

"The caller said they had found Tara and said we're only 10 minutes away.

"She said Tara seemed thirsty and hungry so I prepared some food for when they would arrive.”

STILL MISSING: Almost 17-year-old Chihuahua named Tara remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Contributed

Hours passed and yet no one arrived.

"She said she would be on her way and wouldn't be long, but she never turned up,” she said.

"It was all a hoax.

"What do these people get out of doing such a horrible thing?”

Ms Avison believes somebody out there has got Tara but just doesn't want to return her.

"I've been in gullies and drains and I've looked everywhere, there's no road kill, no nothing, she still hasn't turned up,” she said.

"Either somebody has picked her up or as my vet said to me, maybe an eagle got her, but I haven't seen any eagles around.

STILL MISSING: Almost 17-year-old Chihuahua named Tara remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Contributed

"It's heartbreaking. She was my baby and I miss her dearly, we just don't know what has happened to her.

"There's no closure.”

Ms Avison drove down the road within 20 minutes of her being missing but there was no sign of her.

Tara used to be a puppy mill dog, she was kept in a cage and had puppies after puppies, it was only when she had complications and could not have any more puppies she was given to a dog re-homing group.

They had her rotten teeth taken out and she was confirmed to have a heart problem.

A few months later Ms Avison bought Tara seven years ago and for the first time in her life, she was treated like the princess she is.

"Whoever has taken Tara would not be aware that she has recently had cluster seizures and I have managed to control them with medication,” she said.

"Also, every now and again she will get a bad cough (her heart) and wheeze as though she has asthma and has difficulty breathing, I have a pill to give her when this happens and without it she could die.”

"Tara also needs her blind eye removed, it is causing her pain.”

Ms Avison said she would appreciate any information that could help locate Tara.

"If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so please bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts,” she said.