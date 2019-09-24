Menu
Aerial footage of Southside, Gympie.
News

'Crucial' Southside infrastructure $340k, 2m wide, 1km long

Shelley Strachan
by
24th Sep 2019 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHSIDE'S footpath network is set to improve with the addition of a kilometre of pathway from Katrina Court to Woolgar Rd.

Last week, Gympie Regional Council construction crews continued their progress on the 2m-wide footpath being built along Power Rd.

Infrastructure Services portfolio holder Bob Leitch said the project complemented the existing footpath network throughout Southside.

"As our region grows, it is crucial council provides residents with the infrastructure necessary to cater for additional pedestrian and cyclist traffic,” Cr Leitch said.

Waldock Road and Heilbronn Road widening and footpath project.
Waldock Road and Heilbronn Road widening and footpath project. Gympie Regional Council

"The current body of work is the second stage of this project. Stage one linked Normanby Hill Rd and Madill Park to Katrina Court.”

"The Gympie Region is fast becoming the number one choice to live, work and play and it's footpath projects like these which provide the opportunity for our residents to get out and enjoy our open spaces.

"Our construction crews are making great progress on this second stage and should have the full 1000 metres finished by the end of October,” Cr Leitch said.

Bike path on Power Rd Gympie.
Bike path on Power Rd Gympie. Renee Albrecht

The Katrina Court to Woolgar Road pathway project is budgeted at $340,000 with 50 per cent coming from the State Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Traffic control is in place. Please help keep our staff safe and drive to the conditions

Gympie Times

