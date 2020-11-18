Crucial Gympie region corridor now a reliable, safer link

Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett at the official opening of the new $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge today (Wednesday).

TIN Can Bay Road motorists will now enjoy safer, more reliable journeys as the new replacement Coondoo Creek Bridge, west of Gympie, opens today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the $14.8 million project was jointly funded under Round 6 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

“The new bridge involved replacing a 60-year-old timber bridge with a raised, three-span concrete one which will not only improve longevity but also safety,” Mr McCormack said.

“The new crossing will better connect communities, while also saving ratepayer money by reducing maintenance and rehabilitation costs.”

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the project involved replacing the existing timber bridge with a raised, three-span concrete bridge.

“Coondoo Creek Bridge carries some of the highest volumes of freight traffic in the Wide Bay Burnett District,” Mr Bailey said.

Coondoo Creek Bridge: the approach from Gympie.

“The new, concrete bridge provides improved flood resilience and will be more reliable for locals travelling between Tin Can Bay and Gympie.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien said the project was a win for all motorists, particularly the Cooloola Coast community and truck drivers working in the local forestry industry.

“The Tin Can Bay Road is a crucial corridor connecting motorists, tourists, commerce and industry between the Cooloola Coast and Gympie, and the new bridge provides a safe and reliable linkage for all road users,” Mr O’Brien said.

State and Federal politicians officially opened the new $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge today.

“The new bridge is safer, it has greater capacity, and is less prone to flooding, so it will help ensure Cooloola Coast communities remain connected with Gympie even in bad weather.

“We have all seen the coastal economies of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove, Rainbow Beach seriously affected by floods and being constrained by the incapacity of the dangerous old timber bridge.

“This new bridge, a nine-metre wide concrete bridge, will boost the coastal economy and potentially save lives.”

Queensland Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the Queensland Government was committed to upgrading bridges in rural and regional Queensland.

“A significant portion of the $1 billion in joint roads funding we’ve announced since April will pay for new or upgrade bridges that regional communities rely on,” Mr Saunders said.

“Those projects will play an important part of Queensland’s economic recovery by supporting regional jobs when they’re needed most.

“They will also deliver improved infrastructure for locals and the freight industry.”

The Coondoo Creek Bridge project was jointly funded with the Australian Government committing $5 million and the Queensland Government committing $9.8 million.