Crows not the only ones under threat with Scarecrow Festival

FROM PEST TO ART: Rene Bahloo shows off her cat's claw creation at the weaving workshop at Kandanga. Cat's claw can be used in a variety of weaving projects and if Mary Valley residents use the weed to make a scarecrow, they could win $100. CONTRIBUTED

SCARECROWS will be robbing the Mary Valley of more than one kind of pest this spring, as organisers officially open scarecrow season.

A new category with $100 prizemoney has been offered for scarecrows made from the area's aggressively invasive vine - cat's claw.

Harvesting the woody fibre helps revive local vegetation, while making scarecrows has historically been a cue for local bird life to leave farmers' crops alone.

Residents have until October 1 to build their scarecrow entries for the annual Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival, which above everything gives people an opportunity to channel country humour into humanoid form.

The festival runs from October 1 to November 10 and entries need to be registered and displayed by October 1 to be judged.

A $100 prize is on offer in the traditional and artistic categories, as well as cat's claw, with $50 for the children's category (five to 15 years).

Keen residents picked up some tips on using cat's claw at the weaving workshop held in conjunction with the Mary River Festival at the weekend at Kandanga.

Installation artist Rene Bahloo shared her skills and thoughts about weaving our world into a better place. Book for the next workshop via email cy78@activ8.net.au or phone Glenda on 0411 443 589.

The scarecrow festival has its origins in the Mary Valley hinterland and has been held for more than 15 years, with 'crows popping up in obvious and unlikely places from Conondale through to Dagun near Gympie.

The scarecrow festival is great fodder for 'crow spotting, the fun game for visitors who travel country roads looking for straw creatures, arty sculptures and other creations honouring the tradition of building scarecrows.

There's a map to lead you down country roads and discover new places and it's a great excuse to pack a picnic and tour through Mary Valley country.

The locals will tell you that it's all about fun. A few 'crows have a distinct purpose in life, carrying on as their forebears did, protecting crops by scaring away the birds. But others are just there to dress up the paddocks and maybe even share the wry humour of the country folk who live in the Mary Valley all year round.

It's how they deal with the seasons of country life - flood, drought and everything in between.

And even better, making scarecrows doesn't cost an arm and a leg. You usually have the bones of a scarecrow in the shed - a broomstick, a bale of hay and some old clothes.

The scarecrow map will be uploaded to Google in the first week of October, so that you can plan your self-drive tour.

Inquiries can be directed to info@maryvalleyartslink.com .au.

There are also more details on the website www.maryvalleyartslink.com.au/mary-valley-scarecrow-festival or Facebook www.facebook.com/Mary-Valley-Scarecrow-Festival.