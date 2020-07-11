Crowds line street to mourn beloved businessman

Life will never be the same for community members touched by Lou Piccone. Crowds lined the streets outside his IGA to pay tribute to the late business leader.

LIFE will never be the same for the community members touched by Lou Piccone, who lined the streets outside his IGA supermarket to pay tribute to the late Cairns business leader following his funeral.

A funeral was held for Mr Piccone on Friday.

He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday last week, aged 86.

Following the funeral at St Therese's Catholic Church, which was limited to family and close friends due to social distancing rules, a convoy took to the road, travelling from the church to Gordonvale Cemetery, passing by Piccone's IGA at Edmonton.

Piccone's IGA staff and the public line the road for the funeral procession for well known Cairns philanthropist Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Despite a late start, the procession attracted a significant turnout, with residents and staff lining the street outside the store to say farewell.

Mr Piccone's son John said he would have been humbled and proud by the people who turned out to pay respects.

"It was wonderful to see people wait for that to pay their condolences and show their respect for Dad," he said.

"We appreciate the community and all the people who made the effort to farewell."

Local business owner and fellow pub-goer at the Hambledon Hotel Nigel Spiller said life wouldn't be the same without his friend and "raffle rival".

Mr Spiller, who owns Spillers Quality Corrosion Control, moved to Edmonton in 1993 and became a regular at Piccone's Shopping Village and the Hambledon Hotel.

The funeral procession for Cairns businessman Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

In that time, he got to know Mr Piccone well, enjoying many a Saturday afternoon raffle against him.

"He and the family are such important people in the community. I can only hope they're all coming through it OK," he said.

"They've got the pub, they've got the IGA and hopefully those will continue to do well because it's Lou's legacy."

Mr Spiller said it was good that so many people had been able to pay their respects in the procession.

"It's a shame they weren't able to have a bigger service, because if you wanted to make room for everyone who knew him, you'd have had to hold it at Cazalys," he said.

"This way, everyone got to band together and show he'll never be forgotten."

Originally published as Crowds line street to mourn beloved Cairns businessman