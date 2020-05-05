Menu
Council have closed the Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve carpark after too many people were seen ignoring social distancing directives over the weekend. Photo: File
News

Crowds ‘ignoring social distancing’ spark park closures

Ashley Carter
4th May 2020 11:31 AM
TWO popular hinterland meeting places were closed over the weekend after police reportedly witnessed visitors ignoring social distancing requirements.

Sunshine Coast Council announced last night that based on the advice of police, it had closed Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve carparks and the Gardners Falls swimming hole and carpark.

"Sadly, too many people have been ignoring social distancing requirements," the statement read.

"Now is not the time to undo all the great work we have done in partnership with our community."

EASING UP ON RESTRICTIONS RAISES CONCERNS

However the closure of Mary Cairncross was met with mixed responses from the community, with many saying the park was not crowded and groups were limited to small numbers.

"No large crowds or groups from what I could see. It felt peaceful and respectful," one person wrote.

"Seemed like social distancing was being pretty well adhered to. I do know that it seemed the cafe (and staff) were very busy with takeaway orders," another said.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll with an update on eased restrictions across Queensland over the weekend. More: 7NEWS.com.au/coronavirus #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Brisbane on Sunday, 3 May 2020

Across Queensland, 106 fines were issued on Saturday and Sunday to people breaching the health officer's directives.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said while the majority of the community was doing the right thing, there were some who were "blatantly and recklessly disregarding the directives".

At Carrara, on the Gold Coast, police issued 25 fines for a total amount of $33,350 to a group of young people partying in an Airbnb after officers were called to the same address two nights in a row.

On Sunday afternoon large crowds gathered at the Gold Coast's Burleigh Hill, sparking more resources to be allocated to control attending the area.

Ms Carroll said she was "very proud" of most Queenslanders over the weekend.

However she warned blatant disregard for public health directions could jeopardise it for everyone.

"I think we should continue with this, however if we have the blatant disregard, and a lot of it, it will jeopardise what we're trying to do," she said

Sunshine Coast Acting Superintendent Jason Overland thanked residents for mostly adhering to social distancing directives over the weekend.

"We had a quieter weekend, all things considered," Act Supt Overland said.

"Let's look forward to better times ahead."

coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19 gardners falls mary cairncross scenic reserve social distancing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

