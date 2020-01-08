Menu
Environment

Crowds gather for charity tattoos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
8th Jan 2020 10:40 AM
CROWDS have formed outside a Kingscliff tattoo shop after it announced a charity tattoo day to raise funds for firefighters this morning.

Absolute Tattoo artist Coco Loberg took to Instagram this morning, revealing all proceeds from today's "mini tattoos" would be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Loberg's mother Helen said they were shocked by the response, adding already 150 people were lined up outside.

"The line's just growing," she said.

"At the moment we're having to space the crowd by taking their phone numbers and putting them in lines so they don't lose their position.

The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg
The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg

"The shop owners are freaking out because the line goes from our shop all the way down the street."

Fellow tattoo artist Zarra Ryan has also been called in to help with the demand.

Customers now can choose from a flash sheet of designs featuring Australian animals, native plants and snacks.

Though she couldn't estimate how much money would be raised, Ms Loberg said all tattoos were $100.

"(Coco's) going to be tattooing well into the night," she said.

"She loves animals so she's been watching what's happening on the TV, reading all the stories so she decided she wanted to help."

Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo
Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo

bushfires charity firefighters fires tattoo

