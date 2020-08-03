Menu
Politics

‘CROWD CONTROL’: Coast councillor labels Covid a ‘w**k’

Jessica Cook
3rd Aug 2020 12:16 PM
*Content warning - some language may offend readers*

 

A FRASER Coast councillor has described COVID-19 as a 'wank' as parts of the country move into the most challenging phase of the crisis so far.

Commenting on a thread on his personal social media account, Councillor James Hansen said "I personally think the whole COVID thing is a wank 99% survival rate".

 

Elected councillor for Division 1 James Hansen
His comments received a mixed response from followers.

One said "tell the people who have lost their loved ones that it is a wank. I don't think they will agree with you" to which the councillor replied "Yes it's sad but in compared (sic) to how many die from the flu, it's a wank, crowd control".

Another follower seemed to agree with his comments, writing "your (sic) not wrong mate".

When contacted by the Chronicle Cr Hansen said the comments were his personal opinion.

"I'm happy to work within the guidelines set down," he said.

"That's my personal FB (Facebook) page that only reflects my personal opinion."

It comes after a state of disaster was declared in Victoria.

There were zero new cases recorded overnight in Queensland where 12 cases remain active.

The Chronicle has reached out to other councillors and the council CEO for comment.

More to come.

