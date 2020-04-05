Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Crop duster crashes into paddock in front of witnesses

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

More Stories

crop duster crash editors picks emergency services lifeflight plane crash qas south burnett plane crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID 19: Expert‘s remote learning tips for Gympie teachers

        premium_icon COVID 19: Expert‘s remote learning tips for Gympie teachers

        News Now is the time to ‘let go of lofty educational goals’ as pandemic continues.

        GYMPIE ELECTION: Candidate kicks away in race for coast seat

        premium_icon GYMPIE ELECTION: Candidate kicks away in race for coast seat

        News Deputy Mayor remains locked in a fight to keep his seat.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Bindi shares invitation to TV wedding event

        premium_icon Bindi shares invitation to TV wedding event

        News Fans will soon be given an insight into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Australia...