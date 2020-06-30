Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

AUDACIOUS car thieves have snuck into a unit in the heart of Gympie, found and taken the keys to a dual cab ute then gone to the unit’s secure car park and driven off in the ute - all of this in broad daylight.

Gympie police said that sometime on June 28 between 8am and midday, the car thieves have used the keys they found to unlock the vehicle which was securely parked in the complex car park.

The vehicle is described as a white 1999 Mitsubishi Triton dual cab utility with a canopy over the tray and Queensland registration 900 WRU.

It has a scrape in the paintwork on one third of the left side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the location of the stolen vehicle or the offence itself, is encouraged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below).

