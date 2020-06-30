Menu
Car thief stealing a car. iStock.
Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

Shelley Strachan
30th Jun 2020 1:32 PM
AUDACIOUS car thieves have snuck into a unit in the heart of Gympie, found and taken the keys to a dual cab ute then gone to the unit’s secure car park and driven off in the ute - all of this in broad daylight.

Gympie police said that sometime on June 28 between 8am and midday, the car thieves have used the keys they found to unlock the vehicle which was securely parked in the complex car park.

The vehicle is described as a white 1999 Mitsubishi Triton dual cab utility with a canopy over the tray and Queensland registration 900 WRU.

It has a scrape in the paintwork on one third of the left side of the vehicle.

Thieves have stolen the keys from a unit in Lawrence Street before driving off in a dual cab ute in broad daylight this week.

Anyone with information about the location of the stolen vehicle or the offence itself, is encouraged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001351354 within the online suspicious activity form.

gympie-crime
Gympie Times

