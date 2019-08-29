Croft ready to bide his time at Storm

Croft is prepared to wait for his chance to come. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm are unlikely to reshuffle their new-look spine before the NRL finals - barring injury or suspension.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed playmaker Jahrome Hughes would retain the starting halfback role at the expense of Brodie Croft.

After being "rested" last week the developing halfback Croft is not guaranteed of a recall.

Speaking to the Herald Sun after last Sunday's win over Gold Coast Titans versatile Hughes said competition for spots is driving all three backs to "be better players".

Jahrome Hughes in action against former Storm playmaker Ryley Jacks. Picture: AAP

"I'll do what Craig wants me to do," Hughes said. "If you talk to the other boys they're exactly the same.

"Unfortunately, someone has got to miss out … we leave it up to Craig and who he thinks will be the best team.

"I'm used to playing in the halves, we just need to get the combinations right.

"It's good we got a couple more weeks (before finals) we're going to have knuckle down."

Bellamy told Croft early last week that he would not be playing in last Sunday's match.

While mindful of deflating the developing halfback's confidence Bellamy wants to road test the Hughes-Papenhuyzen combination against premiership fancied Manly Sea Eagles.

"It was tough on Brodie and it still is tough on Brodie," Bellamy said on Wednesday.

"I certainly had no joy in doing that … he works really hard for us, it wasn't a thing we took lightly.

"I've had a couple of chats to Brodie and he's handled it really well … it must be really hard for him … I know that."

But Papenhuyzen has effectively forced Bellamy's hand, averaging 234 metres in four games as the starting fullback.

The speedster has played 17 games this season, predominantly off the bench, and averaged 99 metres.

He recorded 186 metres in 46 minutes against Brisbane Broncos in Round 20 after Hughes (concussion) went off.

Ryan Papenhuyzen offers a real threat at fullback. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"He (Papenhuyzen) brings that unexpected action (line break and tackle bust) every now and then because of his pace," Bellamy said.

"He has plenty of runs so it's not two or three times a game he's putting them (defence) under notice he's putting them under notice 12-15 times a game."

Croft was dropped last year also but recovered in time to figure in the finals series.



