The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

