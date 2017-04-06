Crocs in the Mary River? It's not impossible.

LURKING BENEATH THE SURFACE? A number of Gympie residents swear they've seen crocodiles in the Mary River

WHEN is an old log not actually a log? When it's a crocodile perhaps?

A recent Facebook post from Gympie resident Kylie Stringer, says she believes she spotted the croc in the Mary River, near the weir at Kidd Bridge.

While the claim was met with some scepticism from the community, particularly with the water-flowing up to Maryborough, the claims were backed up by others who've seen them in the past.

"I have seen them down by Kidd Bridge behind the vets," Breanna Lee Parkin says.

"It isn't impossible for one to move up stream, it just has to walk if it can't swim."

Sightings can often be difficult to corroborate, particularly when official data is so heavily reliant on contributions from the general public.

But according to information from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (which monitors croc sightings), there's been at least one officially reported crocodile sighting in the Mary River so far 2017.

Just not in Gympie though.

It was further up, at Copenhagen Bend - closer to Maryborough. Reported at the beginning of March, monitoring was undertaken at the site - warning signs were installed and further surveys are expected.

For sightings closer to home though, the last one reported was back in December 8 last year.

Sure enough, it was apparently seen at Kidd Bridge, but no trace of the animal could be found.

None could be found the following week at Cooloola Cove either - after reports a crocodile was seen resting happily in a local creek.

So what should you do if you see one? Or perhaps, if you think you see one?

Well don't approach it first and foremost, but also report it to the State Government's CrocWatch hotline on 1300 130 372.

Time of the essence when it comes to making the call - the longer you wait, the less chance the animal will be found.

An important note for all local swimmers - it goes without saying that no waterway can be declared 100% crocodile-free.

It's why the department is keen for anyone taking a dip to be CrocWise and learn a little about the behaviour of these animals.

Some key messages:

- They're ambush predators, often attacking when unseen

- Obey signage, and never swim where crocodiles are believed to be living

- If fishing, make a point to stand a few metres back from the water, and never to stand on any loose logs or overhanging branches while fishing.

Have you seen any Crocs hiding out in Gympie? We'd like to know, feel free to contact us on Facebook with any details (or photos) you may have.