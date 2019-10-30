Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_GCB_NEWS_CROC_25OCT19_PAYNE
QLD_GCB_NEWS_CROC_25OCT19_PAYNE
Crime

Crocodile stolen from Queensland home

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne, kirstin.payne@news.com.au
30th Oct 2019 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE may look terrifying but for close to a decade this Currumbin crocodile, dubbed 'The Croc' has been delighting local children and passing joggers - that was until last week.

The much loved replica reptile was unfortunately snapped up by thieves in the dead of the night in mid October - devastating his owner Guy Lewington.

The recently retired geologist said he was shocked when he returned from an overseas holiday to find his scaly mate gone.

The crocodile statue dubbed 'the croc' has been stolen from the Currumbin Eco Village.
The crocodile statue dubbed 'the croc' has been stolen from the Currumbin Eco Village.

Mr Lewington had purchased the croc in Sydney in the nineties for the hefty price of $1000 and has had it with him ever since, positioning it outside of his Currumbin eco village home when he moved to the area nine years ago.

"We didn't really know what to do with it, so I thought putting him on display so everyone could see him was the perfect place for him," Mr Lewington explained.

"For years he has sat there saying good morning to the people walking past - now he is gone.

"I didn't get to spend much of my retirement with him."

Guy Lewington's crocodile (statue) was stolen from his front yard while he was on holidays. The crocodile has been on his property for nine years. Picture: Jerad Williams
Guy Lewington's crocodile (statue) was stolen from his front yard while he was on holidays. The crocodile has been on his property for nine years. Picture: Jerad Williams

The croc is made out of metal, measures 2.5 metres in length and weighs over 70kg.

Mr Lewington believes those who took it would have had to have used a vehicle, because of the croc's sheer size.

"It would have taken a couple of blokes to carry him, so we think they have come here with the intent to take him," Mr Lewington said.

"The whole thing is really odd, you wouldn't have known about him unless you live in the area and walk past.

"Only locals are aware this path existed."

'The croc' was well loved by the children of the area.
'The croc' was well loved by the children of the area.

Mr Lewington has reported the disappearance to police but hopes the croc might come home on his own.

"I am pretty upset about it, and still am," Mr Lewington said.

"He meant a lot to me, the community enjoyed having him here.

"I wouldn't mind if he just turned back up at 3am one morning, no questions asked."

More Stories

Show More
crime crocodile editors picks gold coast theft

Top Stories

    Huge expansion for Gympie region nursing home

    premium_icon Huge expansion for Gympie region nursing home

    News Boutique centre wants to triple its size.

    'Juniors faltering': Gympie Cats boss admits new blood needed

    premium_icon 'Juniors faltering': Gympie Cats boss admits new blood...

    Sport I’ll be the first to admit that we have not put a lot of time and effort in

    12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses to visit

    premium_icon 12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses...

    News There’s plenty on offer in and around Gympie for Halloween this year. Here’s a...

    Gympie man just wants a footpath outside home of 90 years

    premium_icon Gympie man just wants a footpath outside home of 90 years

    News He’s lived in the same street for almost a century, and one thing is always the...