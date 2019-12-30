Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
News

Crocodile takes a stroll along town's main street

30th Dec 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crocodile has been spotted and captured in one of the main streets of Palmerston overnight.

Police were called after a member of the public saw a 1m crocodile on Temple Terrace last night and found the animal walking along the footpath outside the new Palmerston Police Station.

The crocodile was safely captured and has since been relocated with the help of a ranger.

NT Police said the incident was a reminder to the public to beware of increased crocodile activity in the Darwin area during the wet season, especially near water ways.

crocodile palmerston wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boatie's crucial move in hour-long waterway arrest

        premium_icon Boatie's crucial move in hour-long waterway arrest

        News WATCH: The Nambour man was throwing rocks and yelling at people before he jumped in a river with cops hot on his tail.

        Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        News A marine sting has been reported on Fraser Island.

        Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        premium_icon Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        Crime A farmer watched on in disbelief as his car was stolen

        Crews on scene at Gundiah fire

        Crews on scene at Gundiah fire

        News Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Emerys Bridge Rd